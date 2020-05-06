Jimmy Kimmel’s takedown of Donald Trump’s trolling was just brilliantly done

Donald Trump took time out from his busy schedule to big up Greg Gutfeld’s ratings on his favourite TV channel, Fox News.

Not only that, he took aim at rival talkshow hosts such as Jimmy Kimmel who, unlike Fox, for example, don’t slavishly toe the White House line.

Wow! Congratulations to Greg Gutfeld, a one time Trump Hater who has come all the way home. His Ratings easily beat no talent Stephen Colbert, nice guy Jimmy Fallon, and wacko “last placer” Jimmy Kimmel. Greg built his show from scratch, and did a great job in doing so. @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

And we’re glad he did because it prompted Kimmel to record a brief response to the so-called president and it’s 10/10.

This is what it feels like when the "President" of the United States attacks you personally pic.twitter.com/wzp4ed4GHr — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 6, 2020

Brilliant.

The last line is incredible. https://t.co/YyACIo69zA — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) May 6, 2020

When a late-night host is classier than a president. — A Drop in the Cloud (@adropinthecloud) May 6, 2020

to be fair even a dog taking a dump has more class than your prez — Julie Oz (@aladyforty) May 6, 2020

