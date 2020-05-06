Jimmy Kimmel’s takedown of Donald Trump’s trolling was just brilliantly done

Donald Trump took time out from his busy schedule to big up Greg Gutfeld’s ratings on his favourite TV channel, Fox News.

Not only that, he took aim at rival talkshow hosts such as Jimmy Kimmel who, unlike Fox, for example, don’t slavishly toe the White House line.

And we’re glad he did because it prompted Kimmel to record a brief response to the so-called president and it’s 10/10.

Brilliant.

Source @jimmykimmel