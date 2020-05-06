Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed baby ‘ X Æ A-12’ to the world – 9 favourite responses

As you will no doubt have seen by now, Grimes and Elon Musk have had a baby.

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

And as you also won’t have missed, Musk said they’d given the little lad a slightly unusual name.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Chances are he’ll end up with something different (who knows?) but it did prompt lots of very good jokes on Twitter. Here are our favourites.

1.

grimes to her baby: can you say mama? say mama! X Æ A-12 Musk: pic.twitter.com/zzmPvIbVlf — communal black turtleneck (@edenmp4) May 5, 2020

2.

“Name please”

“X Æ A-12”

“Sorry didn’t catch that”

“X Æ”

“X A”

“No, X Æ”

“X E”

“No, Æ as in the ligature representing the Latin diphthong ae then A-12 like the A-road -”

“I’m just going to write your parents were cunts” https://t.co/5OyOKPuwlR — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 5, 2020

3.

Ah the room in the back block where I had Geography https://t.co/WWlic9sAWR — Holly Brockwell (@holly) May 5, 2020

4.

elon musk really named his child after the wifi password — randy (@randypaint) May 5, 2020

5.

The moment you learn your dad named you X Æ A-12 pic.twitter.com/vSAkYMMJvb — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 5, 2020

6.

A stark reminder that the name ‘Bernard’ has gone out of fashion for newborns. https://t.co/u9RbefHbbx — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) May 5, 2020

7.

Rare footage of Elon Musk and Grimes choosing X Æ A-12’s namepic.twitter.com/27o8eZQ9hA — 🌱🌻 (@dabi_hawks) May 5, 2020

8.

Elon Musk introducing his kids pic.twitter.com/4OI26pxkrr — Screen Junkies (@screenjunkies) May 5, 2020

9.

Barista: Name? Elon Musk’s son: X Æ A-12 Barista: Out. Get out. Get the fuck out right now. — Josh Hara (@yoyoha) May 5, 2020

And just in case you were wondering what it really means, Grimes was on hand to help clear everything up.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Except this explanation makes far more sense, surely.

I looked this up in a baby book and it's an archaic word meaning "Son of an attention-seeking knobhead." Awww. https://t.co/e0g6fKxVH9 — Oonagh (@Okeating) May 5, 2020

READ MORE

People enjoyed Elon Musk’s takedown of the guy who said he had sex after playing Fortnite