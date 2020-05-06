Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed baby ‘ X Æ A-12’ to the world – 17 favourite responses

As you will no doubt have seen by now, Grimes and Elon Musk have had a baby.

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

And as you also won’t have missed, Musk said they’d given the little lad a slightly unusual name.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Chances are he’ll end up with something different (who knows?) but it did prompt lots of very good jokes on Twitter. Here are our favourites.

1.

grimes to her baby: can you say mama? say mama! X Æ A-12 Musk: pic.twitter.com/zzmPvIbVlf — communal black turtleneck (@edenmp4) May 5, 2020

2.

“Name please”

“X Æ A-12”

“Sorry didn’t catch that”

“X Æ”

“X A”

“No, X Æ”

“X E”

“No, Æ as in the ligature representing the Latin diphthong ae then A-12 like the A-road -”

“I’m just going to write your parents were cunts” https://t.co/5OyOKPuwlR — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 5, 2020

3.

the doctor walking into Grimes’ delivery room as she gives birth to X Æ A-12 pic.twitter.com/sRHZFv2XOx — jake faris (@fake_jaris) May 5, 2020

4.

elon musk really named his child after the wifi password — randy (@randypaint) May 5, 2020

5.

The moment you learn your dad named you X Æ A-12 pic.twitter.com/vSAkYMMJvb — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 5, 2020

6.

A stark reminder that the name ‘Bernard’ has gone out of fashion for newborns. https://t.co/u9RbefHbbx — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) May 5, 2020

7.

Elon Musk and Grimes’s son in the nursery pic.twitter.com/1Bj9Nf9rPr — Macks (@maxholcomb0) May 5, 2020

8.

Elon Musk introducing his kids pic.twitter.com/4OI26pxkrr — Screen Junkies (@screenjunkies) May 5, 2020

9.