We thought the extra ‘sweeping’ behind James Bond in Quantum of Solace was the best movie extra we’d ever see. But then, we hadn’t seen this.

Found the best movie extra of 1941 pic.twitter.com/Kq4pUuUWHg — Emily Hagins (@CheesyNuggets) May 6, 2020

If only there was an Oscar for this sort of thing.

Haha, he was probably making a racket in earlier takes! This is glorious.. https://t.co/YnIzck4zKf — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) May 6, 2020

Although there might be – indeed, probably is – a perfectly good explanation.

Wondering if the scraping and digging might be picked up too much on the boom mike? Being the 40’s sound editing wasn’t technologically advanced. Still looks pretty bad though. — Baphomet the Intern (@thefontsavant) May 6, 2020

Yep, sound def asked that dude to not do the work for real. So it’s not this BG person’s fault. And considering there was no video village, the only person that could have caught it was the camera guy because he would know what the frame is. — meowzersÜ (@anniejrhodes) May 6, 2020

And just in case you’ve never seen that extra doing the ‘sweeping’ in Quantum of Solace (or you want to enjoy it again) …

