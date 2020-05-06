This spoof James Acaster comedy masterclass is so good it had people fooled

Comedian, Josh Berry, has absolutely nailed his James Acaster impression so thoroughly that the man himself has endorsed past runouts. Here’s Josh demonstrating James’ cookery skills.

James responded with

“I laughed at this a lot which probably doesn’t reflect well on me actually.”

from a, sadly now deleted, Twitter account, so we won’t know what he thinks of Josh’s latest impression.

James Acaster teaches comedy | MasterClass pic.twitter.com/UtH3IHPGec — Josh Berry (@JoshBerryComedy) May 4, 2020

We may not have James’ opinion, but these people definitely loved it.

An impression so brilliant I thought it *was* James Acaster 😂 https://t.co/IJRwq18jbb — Greg Jenner: 'DEAD FAMOUS OUT NOW!' (@greg_jenner) May 5, 2020

Legit thought this was a lip sync TikTok! — Aaron Ashmore (@aaronashmore8) May 4, 2020

Not going to lie, I thought I was watching the real James Acaster do a spoof masterclass until at least the glasses came off! Spot on impression. — Anthony Davies (@12fortytwo) May 5, 2020

This is the best thing Ive ever seen https://t.co/5zBXfhR952 — Pizza Prty Queen (@lserver362) May 4, 2020

Someone had a question.

It’s great. Can I ask, do you love or hate Acaster? — DΣΛN unprecedented (@Hero_Dean) May 4, 2020

We all expected this answer.

I absolutely love him of course! He’s amazing!!!! — Josh Berry (@JoshBerryComedy) May 4, 2020

