This spoof James Acaster comedy masterclass is so good it had people fooled

Comedian, Josh Berry, has absolutely nailed his James Acaster impression so thoroughly that the man himself has endorsed past runouts. Here’s Josh demonstrating James’ cookery skills.

James responded with

“I laughed at this a lot which probably doesn’t reflect well on me actually.”

from a, sadly now deleted, Twitter account, so we won’t know what he thinks of Josh’s latest impression.

We may not have James’ opinion, but these people definitely loved it.

Someone had a question.

We all expected this answer.

Source Josh Berry Image Josh Berry, Netflix UK screengrab