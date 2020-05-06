A factory trolled Donald Trump by playing Live and Let Die and it’s glorious

Donald Trump ignored health officials’ recommendations by deciding not to wear a mask while visiting a factory producing masks to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

The so-called president put on a pair of goggles but decided against wearing any other protective equipment during his visit to the factory in Arizona.

And people couldn’t help but notice the music that factory workers chose to play – very, very loud – during his visit. So loud, in fact, that … well, have a watch for yourself.

I can think of no better metaphor for this presidency than Donald Trump not wearing a face mask to a face mask factory while the song “Live and Let Die” blares in the background. pic.twitter.com/mJzU1HW7HA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 5, 2020

As a commentary on the president’s so-called response to the pandemic, it doesn’t come much better than that.

Whoever played Live And Let Die whilst Trump was visiting a mask factory today is a twisted genius pic.twitter.com/NZqggBXeMp — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 5, 2020

And it wasn’t just a brief clip either. The factory played the whole song, by the looks of it.

President Trump is in a mask factory, not wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/jtBmyKJPCa — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) May 5, 2020

They are also, somewhat inappropriately, blasting 'Live and let die' over the factory sound system pic.twitter.com/A11qkUla2F — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) May 5, 2020

And our favourite things people said about it.

The person in charge of the stereo, deserves a raise. — Vetter (@KVett7) May 5, 2020

And he’s breathing and speaking over the masks 🤦🏻‍♀️ What exactly are the goggles for?! — 🍷🐝 Readers for Pete Buttigieg (@Readers4Pete) May 5, 2020

They are all in a mask factory, a pile of masks in front of them and the only one smart enough to wear one if is the guy making them. — Lulu (@lulumr) May 5, 2020

Are those his goggles from the tanning bed? — StayingHomeForever ♈️🖤🇯🇲🇮🇱🇮🇹 (@AAries122112) May 5, 2020

He needs to wear this one 🤡 pic.twitter.com/dUSbBCTUAe — ClaRidy B (@clarissabay21) May 5, 2020

So after he cups the mask with his bare hands he puts it back with the rest ?!! 😧 — Sherif Zidan (@SherifZidan29) May 5, 2020

It's somehow funnier that it's the Guns N' Roses version. — Daníel Magnússon (@danielmagg77) May 5, 2020

