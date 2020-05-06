A factory trolled Donald Trump by playing Live and Let Die and it’s glorious

Donald Trump ignored health officials’ recommendations by deciding not to wear a mask while visiting a factory producing masks to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

The so-called president put on a pair of goggles but decided against wearing any other protective equipment during his visit to the factory in Arizona.

And people couldn’t help but notice the music that factory workers chose to play – very, very loud – during his visit. So loud, in fact, that … well, have a watch for yourself.

As a commentary on the president’s so-called response to the pandemic, it doesn’t come much better than that.

And it wasn’t just a brief clip either. The factory played the whole song, by the looks of it.

And our favourite things people said about it.

Source @jimmykimmel