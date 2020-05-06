Elon Musk correcting Grimes on the made-up name of their baby wins mansplainer of the week

You’ll have seen the slightly, er, unusual name chosen by Grimes and Elon Musk for their new baby.

It caused such confusion that Grimes took to Twitter to explain it to everyone, just in case.

https://twitter.com/Grimezsz/status/1257836061520101377?s=20

Except she was guilty of a typo that precisely no-one had noticed until Musk took to Twitter to correct the mother of his child.

And it’s the ‘but, yes …’ bit that wins him mansplainer of the week.

Here’s what Grimes said later in response.

