Elon Musk correcting Grimes on the made-up name of their baby wins mansplainer of the week

You’ll have seen the slightly, er, unusual name chosen by Grimes and Elon Musk for their new baby.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

It caused such confusion that Grimes took to Twitter to explain it to everyone, just in case.

https://twitter.com/Grimezsz/status/1257836061520101377?s=20

Except she was guilty of a typo that precisely no-one had noticed until Musk took to Twitter to correct the mother of his child.

SR-71, but yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020

And it’s the ‘but, yes …’ bit that wins him mansplainer of the week.

did he just “well, actually” the mother of his child https://t.co/fBlbRW7152 — ethan (@human_dis4ster) May 6, 2020

This is truly extraordinary. The ultimate mansplainy Reply Guy response to the mother of his new baby, on the bafflingly incoherent etymology of the baby’s name pic.twitter.com/x1wkD2zV5y — Greg Jenner: 'DEAD FAMOUS OUT NOW!' (@greg_jenner) May 6, 2020

Correcting my wife who is in hospital about the names of planes in her replies https://t.co/yB8I0Q4Uii — Conor, The First Vicar (@ConorHaloReach) May 6, 2020

“babe I know you just pushed out a celestial fighter jet baby but can you please at least check the fucking script, the guys at reddit are never gonna upvote (to the left) if you don’t play along” https://t.co/F5QgjY9Oe3 — Dark Souls Gamer (@SHITPOSTlNG) May 6, 2020

he's mansplaining his wife's already nonsense tweet. incredible. https://t.co/cdyOPiwUR9 — B⁷𖧵🌙 STAY HOME 🔪 (@calcuttajoons) May 6, 2020

Here’s what Grimes said later in response.

I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound 🦔 — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

