Covid-19 adviser Neil Ferguson resigned after breaking lockdown rules – only 5 responses you need

Neil Ferguson, the professor who’s been advising Boris Johnson on the UK’s coronavirus strategy, has quit his role after breaking the government’s own isolation rules.

Ferguson stepped down after the Telegraph reported that a woman said to be his lover had visited him at his London home not, presumably, to drop off some toilet rolls and a bottle of hand sanitiser.

And these are the only 5 responses you need.

1

2

3

4

5

To conclude, ‘One thing here is meant to distract from the other,’ said @ARMilani_

… although not every paper put the stories in that order.

(via)

PS

READ MORE

A factory trolled Donald Trump by playing Live and Let Die and it’s glorious