Anti-vaxxer takedown of the day

‘RIP to this anti-vaxxer,’ says u/uhhsamurai over on Reddit.

‘Why would you want others to suffer though? Shingles can be very painful and ongoing.’ KKxa

‘There are two kinds of people: those who think “I don’t want anyone to suffer like I did” and those who think “I suffered, why shouldn’t they?”‘ AvsJoe

‘Dude survives two viruses and thinks he’s immortal. Lets see how well he bounces back from polio.’ Vsx