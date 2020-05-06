19 songs that hilariously describe the bin fire that is 2020
The Musical Hashtags account sets people hashtag challenges that are – well – musical. This one is both musical and topical.
It's been quite a year already, and it's only May!
What song best describes 2020 for you, your family, your community, your world?
Let's play#SongsThatDescribe2020
Hosted by @robyndwoskin @stgavalot
Part of @HashtagRoundup pic.twitter.com/NycG4U7o4o
— Musical Hashtags (@MusicalHashtags) May 5, 2020
This is what people came up with.
1.
Can’t touch this #SongsThatDescribe2020 pic.twitter.com/Z1M506zuFW
— nirmal (@nirmal88sun) May 5, 2020
2.
American Idiot #SongsThatDescribe2020 pic.twitter.com/UmMyaQ9e3m
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) May 5, 2020
3.
#SongsThatDescribe2020
Don't stand so close to me. pic.twitter.com/REbrKEnFOM
— Gaviscon' nowhere 😷 (@stgavalot) May 5, 2020
4.
All By Myself #SongsThatDescribe2020 pic.twitter.com/ytKa4J1Gue
— Shari Bee (@Lavendermee3) May 5, 2020
5.
Highway to hell. #SongsThatDescribe2020
— Rachel VIII, Ratchet Queen of Quarantine (@Rachels_Ratchet) May 5, 2020
6.
R.E.M – It’s The End Of The World #SongsThatDescribe2020
— nirmal (@nirmal88sun) May 5, 2020
7.
My Corona #SongsThatDescribe2020
— The Artist Formerly Known As… (@UnitedFan1977V2) May 5, 2020
8.
All The Pringle Ladies #SongsThatDescribe2020 pic.twitter.com/AzOQQdPxNR
— SoliTrude (@Trudski2012) May 5, 2020
9.
I Wanna Be Sedated
#SongsThatDescribe2020
— 🍒Acidic Blonde™️ (@Acidic_Blonde) May 5, 2020
10.
#SongsThatDescribe2020
I Predict A Diet
— Lie Low Lil (@Lily_McSnarly) May 5, 2020