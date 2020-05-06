Our 16 favourite funny comments on the lockdown

The UK has achieved the dubious accolade of having the highest Covid-19 death toll in Europe, which probably isn’t what Boris Johnson meant last week when he said “I know there will be many people looking at our apparent success.”

Nobody thinks the crisis is funny, but that doesn’t mean they can’t de-stress by laughing at some of the more absurd aspects of it.

1.

The irony is,I will now ONLY touch you with a bargepole — Roisin Conaty (@Roisinconaty) May 5, 2020

2.

I just watched fifteen minutes of a snooker documentary. We MUST find a cure for COVID-19 ASAP. — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) May 3, 2020

3.

The UK govt deciding it knows best and opting for an app designed by some friends of theirs rather than the one almost the entire rest of the world is using reminds me very much of my dad’s decision to buy a Betamax. — Steve Bullock (@GuitarMoog) May 5, 2020

4.

Them: Good news, we can start inviting people over! Me: pic.twitter.com/kSxQPny3pa — Nathalie with an h (@nnnatchos) May 5, 2020

5.

I’m already sensitive to noises like gum smacking, Nail tapping and babies crying. When I get back into the world, Someone will probably fart and I’ll hit the ground like a grenade was thrown. — JellybeanPancakes (@Shesnotkiddin) May 5, 2020

6.

Katy Perry posted a photo of herself in a Jean Paul Gaultier dress that showed off her baby bump. I may post a photo in my Star Wars shirt showing off my quarantine food bump. — Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) May 5, 2020

7.

Queuing up at Sainsbury's like. pic.twitter.com/csuz9fJeX8 — David Stokes (@scottywrotem) May 5, 2020

8.