You won’t see a better lockdown exit strategy than this reader’s letter to the Guardian

As the government grapples with how to exit the lockdown once they – and everyone else – feels it’s safe to do so, they could do worse than take note of this reader’s letter to the Guardian.

‘Idea?’ said @beatieedney who shared it over on Twitter.

‘As men are more vulnerable to Covid-19, has anyone considered allowing women and children out of lockdown first? We could run the country for a few weeks and see how things go while men stay at home baking banana bread and clapping.’

Perhaps they could do it on the Isle of Wight first and see how it goes.

Source @beatieedney