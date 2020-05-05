How this woman modified her mask will have you facepalming into next week

TikToker Shawn Quinn has shared this little bit of covert footage of an exchange in an American shop and we’d be facepalming if weren’t all keeping our hands away from our faces.

from Facepalm GIFs via Gfycat

Here’s how TikTok users reacted.

Someone noticed another benefit of the woman’s mask.

He was probably being sarcastic.

READ MORE

Belgium’s deputy PM failing to put a mask on is here to make all our lockdown lives better

Source Shawn Quinn Image Shawn Quinn