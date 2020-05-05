The US now has “murder hornets” – these 13 funny reactions have a sting in the tail

News of the arrival in the US of a flying pest, the Asian Giant Hornet, had people quaking at the thought. It didn’t help that the New York Times dubbed them “murder hornets”.

A new threat reaches the United States: A massive hornet with mandibles that rip bees to shreds and a stinger so potent that one unfortunate victim likened it to "having red-hot thumbtacks being driven into my flesh."https://t.co/miU3QLGCF9 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) May 2, 2020

People took to Twitter to make their feelings known before the murder hornets got them.

lmao God is just straight-up done with our bullshit https://t.co/QTdFGlQz4Q — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) May 2, 2020

Murder hornets. Sure thing, 2020. Give us everything. Hypno-frogs. Fecal blizzards. Toilet tsunamis. A CATS sequel. We can take it. https://t.co/DSDpgKhKzQ — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 2, 2020

READ THE ROOM MURDER HORNETS https://t.co/5z44l7ekSL — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 2, 2020

No one: 2020: Release the MURDER HORNETS. https://t.co/64Mi3q8POS — Alma Har'el🌪 (@Almaharel) May 2, 2020

Has the president spoken about the murder hornets yet? Because the minute he says not to worry about the murder hornets is when I’m gonna get real concerned about the murder hornets. — great scott! 🇺🇸 (@GreatScott1991) May 5, 2020

You have what, 15 murder hornets, and the 15 within a couple days is going to be down close to zero — Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithMO) May 5, 2020

My husband won't stop playing Call of Duty on his phone… with his friends… with no headphones. I would like to request one murder hornet please. — Divergent Mama (@Divergentmama) May 5, 2020

[Michael Caine voice] I never dreamed that it would turn out to be the murder hornets. They’ve always been our friend. https://t.co/LP26HFTS8W — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) May 2, 2020

swore off reading any news but I broke this morning and the first thing I saw is "murder hornets" and why can't I be more disciplined — joe (@mutablejoe) May 3, 2020

Guys, this Jumanji game is already going so badly. Someone please roll a 6. https://t.co/MT4Id5Zf6P — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) May 2, 2020

Murder Hornets on the way to officially cancel your wishful Summer plans: pic.twitter.com/kG71GSVmXR — Jason Gendron (@JasonGendron16) May 2, 2020

Just found out the murder hornets murder bees and not me and I feel like that should have been made clearer because now I actually care — MehGyver (@TheAndrewNadeau) May 4, 2020

We tried to get him on pussygrabbing. No go. Kids in cages. Nuthin. Bribing an allie under attack to get the weapons to defend themselves. Crickets. So God sent plagues. And pestilence. Whatever it takes. Lowlife pussyass muthafucka! https://t.co/34XUJzHDyC — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) May 2, 2020

As is so often the case, The Simpsons had called it years ago.

the simpsons predicting murder hornets during the middle of the COVID pandemic is uncanny pic.twitter.com/xftLr3o1H5 — Fat Ass Kelly Price (@liltayxo) May 5, 2020

