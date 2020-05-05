This CNN anchor’s takedown of Donald Trump over his ‘Barack Obama obsession’ is quite the watch

CNN anchor Don Lemon went viral – wildly viral – for this 50 second monologue about Donald Trump and his ‘obsession’ with Barack Obama.

He ends up addressing the so-called president directly and, well, have a watch for yourself.

‘What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin? Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own — didn’t need Daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know, what is it, what is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished being president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.’

And here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

READ MORE

Donald Trump said he’s treated worse than Abraham Lincoln and the entire internet put him right

H/T Indy100