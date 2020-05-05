This CNN anchor’s takedown of Donald Trump over his ‘Barack Obama obsession’ is quite the watch

CNN anchor Don Lemon went viral – wildly viral – for this 50 second monologue about Donald Trump and his ‘obsession’ with Barack Obama.

He ends up addressing the so-called president directly and, well, have a watch for yourself.

WOW! Don Lemon just completely called Trump out for his obsession with @BarackObama. Trump does not want anyone to see this video. Let’s make sure everyone does! #PresidentBarackObama pic.twitter.com/z4gz7juEc6 — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) May 4, 2020

‘What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin? Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own — didn’t need Daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know, what is it, what is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished being president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.’

And here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

This is like a piece of performance art. I'd watch a durational version of him calmly speaking to Trump like he's a child after throwing a tantrum for least 3 hours without interval. https://t.co/yJv2ZfdHc4 — M I K E R Y A N (@90mikeryan) May 4, 2020

Don Lemon with zero fucks left.pic.twitter.com/kbC0zghhzB — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 4, 2020

READ MORE

Donald Trump said he’s treated worse than Abraham Lincoln and the entire internet put him right

H/T Indy100