This cat perfectly executing its plan to lock in the dog is simply next level stuff

Everyone knows that cats are smarter than dogs, a lot, lot smarter. But this cat – well, it’s on a different plane entirely. Witness how it executes its plan to securely lock in this dog to perfection.

My cat just locked up my dog lmfaooooo💀😂 pic.twitter.com/stHx7Pb7oy — mango angelo (@DakotaLameHumor) May 2, 2020

Next level stuff!

And just some of our favourite things people said about it.

Cats proving ONCE AGAIN they are the superior animal. — Dani (🐯 15-0 🏆) (@DanielleV_89) May 3, 2020

AND had the nerve to make the dog think it was a game… got the dog running in excited like “now what pal??!??” And the cat is like “that’s it k bye” 😂 — Brooke (@wonderland449) May 3, 2020

the dog pic.twitter.com/FdvffUjClp — Big Celleo From the Kokomo (@Cellustharula90) May 3, 2020

Source Twitter @DakotaLameHumor H/T Reddit u/cyXie