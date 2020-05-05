Only 5 responses you need to Olly Murs’ most unfortunate Pringles prank on his girlfriend

We haven’t thought about Olly Murs since that unfortunate incident when he tweeted about hearing gunshots in Selfridges in central London (there weren’t any gunshots) and got into a very enjoyable row with Piers Morgan.

Anyway, we’ve had no choice but to think about him again after he trended on Twitter for playing this NSFW prank on his girlfriend Amelia tank with a tube of Pringles.

We only came here for the comments, but just in case you want to see what he was up to.

And our 9 favourite responses.

Bet Simon Cowell never thought he’d make Olly Murs famous only for him to end up shoving his dick in a Pringles tube for entertainment. Coronavirus is hitting celebs hard. pic.twitter.com/SrvlFkejbz — Joe (@JoeSaunders) May 5, 2020

If you'd have told me last year that 2020 would consist of a global pandemic and Olly Murs would stick his penis in a Pringle's can out of boredom I'd have thought you were insane but here we are — lou (@lou_tredaway) May 5, 2020

What Olly Murs thinks he needed Vs. What Olly Murs actually needed. pic.twitter.com/76lhQeV4HL — Bacardi Oakheart (@Midgetgems26) May 5, 2020

If Olly Murs wasn't a singer he'd have been a can of Lynx Africa — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) May 5, 2020

It’s not even 9am and olly murs has ruined my day. Never checking why a celeb is trending again pic.twitter.com/dC05QCxQQT — Michael Clothier (@MitchLR) May 5, 2020

