Louis Theroux had the best response to this question about Tiger King’s Joe Exotic

One of the consequences of Netflix’s extraordinary documentary Tiger King is that lots of people have been revisiting an old Louis Theroux documentary in which he interviewed Joe Exotic.

Theroux went on Twitter to answer questions and share observations about the former zoo owner, of which there were many.

I sometimes had the feeling Joe wasn’t totally across his brief, conservation-wise. Like he couldn’t remember his own hype. #watchwithlouis — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) May 3, 2020

Joe may have started with good intentions but he lost his way #watchwithlouis — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) May 3, 2020

Would like to. If Joe is reading, please reach out. #watchwithlouis https://t.co/ibsQ9iZdIi — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) May 3, 2020

I actually count Tatiana as an ex girlfriend to improve my numbers. #watchwithlouis — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) May 3, 2020

But the best Q&A was this one.

@louistheroux, in your opinion, what was the weirdest thing about Joe Exotic? #watchwithlouis — Karen Jackson (@kjack1911) May 3, 2020

Probably the fact that he had nearly 200 tigers https://t.co/cJyZEiTC1n — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) May 3, 2020

