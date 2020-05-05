15 of the funniest takes we’ve seen on pandemic life

We hope you’re all coping as well as possible under the new and unusual living conditions.

You may not think that reading more about the coronavirus and lockdown life could make you feel better, but it can when what you’re reading is a bunch of jokes and funny observations – like these.

1.

BREAKING: Matt Hancock delivers his 100,000th daily coronavirus briefing*. *Number includes appearances he has yet to make, but has the capacity to. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) May 4, 2020

2.

May is just this month's abbreviated name. The full name is May The Odds Be Ever In Your Favor. — A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) May 4, 2020

3.

I think Matt Hancock is missing a trick by not making the coronavirus app only usable by people on 5G. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) May 4, 2020

4.

Social distancing has its perks. No one has asked me if I want to hold their baby in months. — αʳ εг (@arwenlothbrok) May 5, 2020

5.

Everyone should still be staying at home except my neighbor’s kids who should be forced into mining or millwork. — Chris Regan (@ChrisRRegan) May 3, 2020

6.

We need to find a cure.

This is getting serious pic.twitter.com/yHxcjQ2MD3 — joe heenan (@joeheenan) May 1, 2020

7.

COVID: I can wipe out a lot of you if you don't take me seriously ACTUAL HUMAN PEOPLE: I accept that because I want a haircut — Michael 🌶 (@Home_Halfway) May 3, 2020

8.