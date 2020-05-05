Bob Mortimer nailed his John Cooper Clarke impression – complete with a topical poem

We’ve always suspected there might be even more to Bob Mortimer‘s talent than the vast amount we’ve already seen, and this proves it.

Not only has he written a poem in the unmistakable style of John Cooper Clarke, but he’s performed it as the man himself might do.

John Cooper Lockdown pic.twitter.com/6RC6a5Nrxg — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) May 2, 2020

Uncanny!

We obviously weren’t the only ones impressed by this new side of Bob.

@Apps63 that is too good. I feel like we’re robbing him watching this stuff for free — Paul Appleby (@PaulMAppleby) May 2, 2020

My god this is incredible 😂😂😂😂 — Jules (@Julezey193) May 2, 2020

Cait O’Ryan had a new name for him.

John Cooped-Up Clarke — Cait O'Ryan (@_CaitlinORyan) May 2, 2020

Perfect.

So you can appreciate how good that was, and because there’s never a bad time for a bit of Dr. John Cooper Clarke, here’s the real one performing one of his most recently published works.

Doctors orders… Make a brew & have a few mins in the world of JCC. Here’s I Wrote The Songs… what’s your fave line from this number?

(And if you wanna buy The Luckiest Guy Alive- it’s here: https://t.co/AyZivqZOr8)

🕶 pic.twitter.com/DsrDUFR0EP — official_jcc (@official_jcc) April 30, 2020

