Bob Mortimer nailed his John Cooper Clarke impression – complete with a topical poem

We’ve always suspected there might be even more to Bob Mortimer‘s talent than the vast amount we’ve already seen, and this proves it.

Not only has he written a poem in the unmistakable style of John Cooper Clarke, but he’s performed it as the man himself might do.

Uncanny!

We obviously weren’t the only ones impressed by this new side of Bob.

Cait O’Ryan had a new name for him.

Perfect.

So you can appreciate how good that was, and because there’s never a bad time for a bit of Dr. John Cooper Clarke, here’s the real one performing one of his most recently published works.

READ MORE

Bob Mortimer’s new Train Guy video puts a whole new spin on Joe Wicks

Source Bob Mortimer Image Bob Mortimer, John Cooper Clarke