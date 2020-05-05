Bob Mortimer nailed his John Cooper Clarke impression – complete with a topical poem
We’ve always suspected there might be even more to Bob Mortimer‘s talent than the vast amount we’ve already seen, and this proves it.
Not only has he written a poem in the unmistakable style of John Cooper Clarke, but he’s performed it as the man himself might do.
John Cooper Lockdown pic.twitter.com/6RC6a5Nrxg
— bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) May 2, 2020
Uncanny!
We obviously weren’t the only ones impressed by this new side of Bob.
Genius https://t.co/MasEpmsRYp
— Uwe Rizla (@BoskyJim) May 2, 2020
@Apps63 that is too good. I feel like we’re robbing him watching this stuff for free
— Paul Appleby (@PaulMAppleby) May 2, 2020
Nailed it pic.twitter.com/zkP5LU2kfv
— MAZ Gaming #MORG (@mazgaminguk) May 2, 2020
My god this is incredible 😂😂😂😂
— Jules (@Julezey193) May 2, 2020
Cait O’Ryan had a new name for him.
John Cooped-Up Clarke
— Cait O'Ryan (@_CaitlinORyan) May 2, 2020
Perfect.
So you can appreciate how good that was, and because there’s never a bad time for a bit of Dr. John Cooper Clarke, here’s the real one performing one of his most recently published works.
Doctors orders… Make a brew & have a few mins in the world of JCC. Here’s I Wrote The Songs… what’s your fave line from this number?
(And if you wanna buy The Luckiest Guy Alive- it’s here: https://t.co/AyZivqZOr8)
🕶 pic.twitter.com/DsrDUFR0EP
— official_jcc (@official_jcc) April 30, 2020
