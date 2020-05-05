A guy called this woman’s Pulitzer win a ‘disgrace’ and her comeback deserves a prize all its own

Early contender for comeback of the week goes to Nikole Hannah-Jones, a journalist on the New York Times magazine, who won a coveted Pulitzer Prize this week.

But another journalist, a man called Joe Gabriel Simonson, who writes for the Spectator and the American Conservative magazine among others, wasn’t happy. He wasn’t happy at all.

And Hannah-Jones’ comeback deserved a Pulitzer all of its own.

