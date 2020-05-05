A guy called this woman’s Pulitzer win a ‘disgrace’ and her comeback deserves a prize all its own

Early contender for comeback of the week goes to Nikole Hannah-Jones, a journalist on the New York Times magazine, who won a coveted Pulitzer Prize this week.

But another journalist, a man called Joe Gabriel Simonson, who writes for the Spectator and the American Conservative magazine among others, wasn’t happy. He wasn’t happy at all.

Absolute disgrace and further undermines any journalists who receives this prize now or in the future. https://t.co/wCeVW5ZbQ9 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) May 4, 2020

And Hannah-Jones’ comeback deserved a Pulitzer all of its own.

At least you won't have to worry about that. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) May 4, 2020

Boom!

911, I’d like to report a murder pic.twitter.com/LlindSXrrE — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) May 5, 2020

H/T @JessicaValenti