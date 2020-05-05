An 8-year-old’s viral song about buttholes is the funniest earworm you’ll have today

An eight-year-old girl from Los Angeles has had a more productive lockdown than the rest of us put together, because she’s produced that masterpiece people keep telling us we have to create.

Jolee Dunn’s mum, actor and singer, Lisa Rieffel, shared the song on Twitter. Be ready to get an earworm.

The Beatles walked, so Jolee could run. Here’s what people have been saying about the catchy ditty.

Songwriter, Jonathan Mann, gave it a remix.

If radio presenter Lauren Laverne gets her way, we may be hearing a lot more of it.

Watch this space.

Source Lisa Rieffel Image Lisa Rieffel