An 8-year-old’s viral song about buttholes is the funniest earworm you’ll have today

An eight-year-old girl from Los Angeles has had a more productive lockdown than the rest of us put together, because she’s produced that masterpiece people keep telling us we have to create.

Jolee Dunn’s mum, actor and singer, Lisa Rieffel, shared the song on Twitter. Be ready to get an earworm.

My kid wrote a song called,

“I Wonder What’s Inside your Butthole” Quite honestly, it slaps. pic.twitter.com/A65m6XeZ2r — Lisa Shmeesa 🦎🦎🦎 (@LisaRieffel) May 2, 2020

The Beatles walked, so Jolee could run. Here’s what people have been saying about the catchy ditty.

Move over Captain Moore. There's a new charity single in town…pic.twitter.com/j5I7Pnv5nC — Simon Caine is in self-isolation. (@thismademecool) May 3, 2020

Think I’m gonna be singing, ‘I wonder what’s inside your butthole’ for the duration of the pandemic. — kath 🙀😷❄️🇪🇺 (@KathyBurke) May 3, 2020

A true icon and songwriting genius (that bit where it ramps up!!!) https://t.co/09k84Gy23u — Laura Snapes (@laurasnapes) May 3, 2020

Songwriter, Jonathan Mann, gave it a remix.

🎵 I remixed it 🎵 My 6 year old and I watched the original like 50 times in a row. https://t.co/tKUhmLuVpw pic.twitter.com/BpGvSX9OIZ — Jonathan Mann (@songadaymann) May 2, 2020

If radio presenter Lauren Laverne gets her way, we may be hearing a lot more of it.

Can we get a radio edit of this or https://t.co/8DnD9BP0bl — Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne) May 3, 2020

Watch this space.

