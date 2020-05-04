Tiny Tim’s baby-voiced prank call was comedy relief to this transport firm

Tim Bradbury has the uncanny knack of making his voice sound like that of a small boy, and he uses that skill to make prank calls, which he shares on his YouTube channel – Tiny Tim’s Adventures.

Past pranks have included him trying to buy an iPad on Black Friday, calling a dating agency, and phoning a pub to find his Uncle Barry.

Recently, however, he’s been putting the lockdown front and centre of his calls, and we really enjoyed this one, as did the transport worker being pranked.

It’s nearly six minutes but worth every second.

YouTube user 1fussygit had this reaction.

Has to be one of my favourites, I couldn’t stop crying with laughter and I’m 3 nearly 64 years old. Are you my real son!!!

Check out the rest of his videos on YouTube.

