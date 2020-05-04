The Met Gala has been postponed, but people are recreating the styles from home – 14 absolute stunners

The first Monday of May is usually the night of the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art’s big celebrity bash, The Met Gala.

With social distancing still underway, it has been postponed, which meant we wouldn’t get to see the flamboyant and sometimes outlandish costumes worn by the stars.

Some past highlights include these:

Clearly its absence leaves an enormous hole in the “photos of delightfully absurd costumes” content, which is why we’re thrilled to see people have volunteered to plug that gap.

Using the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge, Vogue Magazine and musical theatre star, Billy Porter, challenged Twitter and Instagram users to share their attempts to match iconic looks from past galas.

They played a blinder.

1.

Jared Leto

2.

Rihanna

3.

Gigi Hadid

4.

Florence Welch

5.

Blake Lively

6.

Lady Gaga

7.

Lana Del Rey

Article Pages: 1 2