The Met Gala has been postponed, but people are recreating the styles from home – 14 absolute stunners
The first Monday of May is usually the night of the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art’s big celebrity bash, The Met Gala.
With social distancing still underway, it has been postponed, which meant we wouldn’t get to see the flamboyant and sometimes outlandish costumes worn by the stars.
Some past highlights include these:
Billy Porter at the 2019 #MetGala ✨ pic.twitter.com/nHHZCeqZ5h
— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) May 6, 2019
Katy Perry #MetGala pic.twitter.com/yXhq7O3Ko3
— met gala 2019 (@2015smetgala) May 7, 2018
Alessandro Michele brought his @Gucci gang to the #MetGala. https://t.co/8Sr713QJGk pic.twitter.com/ejWLc4qhrr
— Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) May 7, 2019
Clearly its absence leaves an enormous hole in the “photos of delightfully absurd costumes” content, which is why we’re thrilled to see people have volunteered to plug that gap.
Using the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge, Vogue Magazine and musical theatre star, Billy Porter, challenged Twitter and Instagram users to share their attempts to match iconic looks from past galas.
They played a blinder.
1.
Jared Leto
Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks ever with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and packing tape. I think Alessandro Michele would approve. Your turn, post your look with #MetGalaChallenge by 5/3 and @voguemagazine will choose select looks to feature on social. pic.twitter.com/8PNCTpLFLd
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 1, 2020
2.
Rihanna
Met Gala At Home. I recreated @rihanna ‘s iconic 2018 look with tin foil #MetGalaChallenge #AtHome #TryGala @tryguys pic.twitter.com/aXmKCKXJaZ
— Ned Fulmer (@nedfulmer) May 2, 2020
3.
Gigi Hadid
Finished my #metgalachallenge with a paper dress based on Gigi Hadid’s Versace look. I’m really pleased with how it turned out considering it’s made ENTIRELY of last Christmas’ leftover wrapping paper, glue, paint, and a pillowcase for the sleeve. 😄 pic.twitter.com/QgpWXVe0Jx
— AvantGeek (@AvantGeekArt) May 3, 2020
4.
Florence Welch
This was fun. Tulle, pink sash, fitted bed sheet, sequin jacket. #MetGalaChallenge pic.twitter.com/9sR9DZrDQi
— Hailey Jensen 🎨✨ (@HaileyJensenArt) April 30, 2020
5.
Blake Lively
I recreated @blakelively’s 2018 #metgala dress. Not quite 600 hours of work, but certainly more than I’d like to admit. #tryguys #MetGalaChallenge pic.twitter.com/CUThAoJ0f9
— Keith Habersberger (@KeithHabs) May 2, 2020
6.
Lady Gaga
‘Hello..@ladygaga where is #Chromatica pls?’ 💋 living my best quarantina Met Gaga fantasy 💋 #MetGalaChallenge @voguemagazine @theebillyporter pic.twitter.com/ozBVwTlYTc
— ash (@A_Jalabhay) April 30, 2020
7.
Lana Del Rey
Yeah i cosplay #MetGalaChallenge @voguemagazine pic.twitter.com/0wgYk8gqt2
— wednesday addams (@RichhartRylee) May 2, 2020