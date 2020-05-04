Our 7 favourite reactions to Gogglebox’s take on the PM’s mugger speech

After a stay in intensive care with Covid-19, Boris Johnson’s first speech to the nation on returning to work saw him describe the coronavirus as an invisible mugger, which earned him some considerable mockery online.

This, for example.

I had an argument with my speechwriters over the bit where I talk about wrestling a mugger to the floor. I wanted them to use something based more on my own experience, but they didn't think burning £20 notes in front of a homeless person would work as well.#BORISISBACK — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 27, 2020

The clip was one of the many watched by the participants on Gogglebox, where it didn’t fare any better than it had on Twitter.

If you want to know what the British public really think about the Johnson Government's handling of Coronavirus have a look here👇#Covid19UK @BorisJohnson #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/HtIIh7WdEM — Tim Altmann I've been guided by the science 🤔 (@altmann_tim) May 2, 2020

Some people were very unhappy with the comments.

Really disappointed at the end of #Gogglebox. I normally love it, but the left wing bias is disgraceful. The man almost died for goodness sake, he's come back to work clearly not 100% but is doing his best. This is unprecedented – not 1 country has made NO mistakes. — Rach STAY AT HOME 1970 (@Twinklyr) May 1, 2020

Those last few minutes knocking the government completely ruined the show tonight, Shame on Channel for trying to score political points , DISGUSTED ! #Gogglebox — ProudtobeEnglish (@ibizagal) May 1, 2020

But a lot more thought they’d nailed it.

1.

2.

Sad to see the public so out of step with the public mood https://t.co/EOPSl2Jg0Y — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) May 3, 2020

3.

Gogglebox is now the de facto official opposition https://t.co/OrFQbrVbJo — ian mighty (@iammightor) May 3, 2020

4.

On the day that Johnson and the Sun try to change the subject from the mounting death toll… pic.twitter.com/Fxgxncj5Dj — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) May 3, 2020

5.

Gogglebox gets it… can’t wait to see what they think of the testing figures😳 https://t.co/shIoY8HS4S — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) May 3, 2020

6.

Gogglebox 1 Government 0 https://t.co/PlYDt0pTw2 — Steve Bray #HoldThemToAccount (@snb19692) May 3, 2020

7.

Can't wait for the shocking expose that will reveal everyone on Gogglebox is secretly a Labour activist https://t.co/YuJTCty7X7 — Zing Tsjeng (@misszing) May 3, 2020

Lynsey Galley had an interesting suggestion.

Who is up for the #Gogglebox cast asking the questions at the briefing. Let’s keep it real and get to the point. 👊🏻 https://t.co/VFFCinwcv4 — Lynsey Galley (@LynseyGalleyAC) May 3, 2020

Now, that would be an invisible mugging.

