Our 7 favourite reactions to Gogglebox’s take on the PM’s mugger speech

After a stay in intensive care with Covid-19, Boris Johnson’s first speech to the nation on returning to work saw him describe the coronavirus as an invisible mugger, which earned him some considerable mockery online.

This, for example.

The clip was one of the many watched by the participants on Gogglebox, where it didn’t fare any better than it had on Twitter.

Some people were very unhappy with the comments.

But a lot more thought they’d nailed it.

Lynsey Galley had an interesting suggestion.

Now, that would be an invisible mugging.

