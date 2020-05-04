Frankie Boyle had the best response to ITV cancelling Love Island because of Covid-19

To we’re guessing not too many people’s surprise, ITV won’t be showing Love Island this year, just about everything to do with the show having become incredibly complicated because of Covid-19.

ITV’s director of television Kevin Lygo said: “We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer. But logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.”

And it prompted lots of responses, as you might imagine, with people divided between those who felt like this …

Even in such troubling times, there are consolations. https://t.co/vqchwwKVma — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) May 4, 2020

Love island cancelled till next year. pic.twitter.com/yL8Dr4CPVN — Derek Faye (@faye_derek) May 4, 2020

… and people who felt like this.

And it was in that moment, the UK officially had no idea how they were supposed to spend this summer #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8a7CQW9ERA — sophie thompson (@sophxthompson) May 4, 2020

Not forgetting lots of people who felt like this.

Apparently it's 'news' that love island is cancelled. pic.twitter.com/lqZHR46PMn — Stephen Morgan (@stevem2k) May 4, 2020

We liked this from @MooseAllain …

Imagining an alternative reality in which the inhabitants of Love Island, isolated from the rest of the world, are the only survivors of a global pandemic and afterwards must repopulate the planet and rebuild civilisation. pic.twitter.com/xpkIeCeiUk — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) May 4, 2020

… and this idea from @mrjohnofarrell.

To replace Love Island; a reality show where we vote off the books in Michael Gove's house. — John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) May 4, 2020

But the best response surely belonged to @frankieboyle.