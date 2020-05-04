Donald Trump said he’s treated worse than Abraham Lincoln and the entire internet put him right

Spare a thought – only kidding! – for Donald Trump who’s fed up with the press doing things like asking him questions and holding him to account.

In fact, the so-called president said he’s being treated worse than Abraham Lincoln, in front of the Lincoln memorial.

At the Lincoln Memorial, Trump says he's being treated worse than Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/psZwWRE6WD — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 4, 2020

And the entire internet queued up to put him right.

Trump said in Fox Town Hall at the Lincoln Memorial “l’ve been treated worse than Lincoln.” Does he know Lincoln was assassinated? — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) May 4, 2020

Video of President Trump, sitting at the feet of the Lincoln Memorial, saying is he being treated worse than President Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated after freeing enslaved people across America. https://t.co/PHBVFHpCox — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 4, 2020

BREAKING: Donald Trump just claimed that he’s treated worse than Abraham Lincoln was. FACT CHECK: Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) May 4, 2020

I guess Trump never learned how Lincoln's presidency ended. https://t.co/Vp43RuMxhi — Grant Stern (@grantstern) May 4, 2020

Trump: “They always said Lincoln. Nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse.” Lincoln was assassinated, but that’s nothing compared to Trump having to answer questions from reporters. – #TrumpTownHall at the Lincoln Memorial pic.twitter.com/UFq0SNX1zq — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 4, 2020

I just keep imagining Lincoln leaning over on his chair and sticking out his big boot to knock Trump upside the head at this #TrumpTownHall. pic.twitter.com/dT2SaXLeTU — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) May 4, 2020

Trump literally just said he believes he has been treated worse than Lincoln was.

Three words: John. Wilkes. Booth. #TrumpTownHall — Kimmy Fernandez (@MsKimmy) May 4, 2020

Abraham Lincoln dwarfing Trump as a man, Fox News finally got something right. pic.twitter.com/dH9J380jQD — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) May 4, 2020

To conclude …

Lincoln: Our most literate president.

Trump: Our most illiterate president.

Lincoln: Our most thoughtful president.

Trump: Our most ignorant president.

Lincoln: Saved the Union.

Trump: Divided the nation.

Lincoln: Assassinated.

Trump: Got asked a few hard questions. https://t.co/AlvHY460ho — Richard Stengel (@stengel) May 4, 2020

