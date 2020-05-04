Donald Trump said he’s treated worse than Abraham Lincoln and the entire internet put him right

Spare a thought – only kidding! – for Donald Trump who’s fed up with the press doing things like asking him questions and holding him to account.

In fact, the so-called president said he’s being treated worse than Abraham Lincoln, in front of the Lincoln memorial.

And the entire internet queued up to put him right.

To conclude …

