Belgium’s deputy PM failing to put a mask on is here to make all our lockdown lives better
This is exactly what we needed today, Belgium’s deputy prime minister Koen Geens being not entirely successful in his attempt to put on a face mask.
Three world leaders have now struggled publicly with face masks. The latest is Belgium’s Koen Geenspic.twitter.com/ZBi7FHkWK0
— Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) May 4, 2020
Close but no cigar (we should probably be grateful he isn’t trying to smoke one).
And our favourite things people said about it.
I could watch this all day long https://t.co/NQUqagTE3v
— Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) May 1, 2020
This is the Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium. I am sure the entire country prays every evening for the continued good health of their Prime Minister.#Belgium #COVID19 #MaskFail https://t.co/5XjHAizb2T
— David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) May 3, 2020
Now I understand how Belgium went for a year and a half without a government. https://t.co/1o0tUG43wE
— Patrick French (@PatrickFrench) May 2, 2020
Source @BasToemen