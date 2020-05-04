Belgium’s deputy PM failing to put a mask on is here to make all our lockdown lives better

This is exactly what we needed today, Belgium’s deputy prime minister Koen Geens being not entirely successful in his attempt to put on a face mask.

Close but no cigar (we should probably be grateful he isn’t trying to smoke one).

And our favourite things people said about it.

Source @BasToemen