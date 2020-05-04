An old BBC TV licence advert made its Pythonesque point with some famous faces

Back in 1985, the BBC pulled out all the stops to persuade viewers that the licence fee was good value for money. See how many famous faces you recognise.

That’s quite the trip down memory lane.

If you weren’t convinced by that, perhaps the Spitting Image version is more your cup of tea.

READ MORE

Someone has updated this Monty Python scene for the pandemic – and it’s just glorious

Source @CuriousUKTelly Image BBC via @CuriousUKTelly