Annabel Giles gives make-up tips in the quirkiest celebrity quarantine video yet

The multifaceted Annabel Giles has worked as an actor, TV presenter and model, and is a counsellor and psychotherapist. It is, perhaps, unsurprising that she’s willing and able to give quarantine advice on keeping up appearances.

Unusual? Sure! Practical? Not even remotely. Funny? Absolutely!

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

We’re quite hopeful that this could develop into a series.

‘The power of make-up’

