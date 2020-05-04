Annabel Giles gives make-up tips in the quirkiest celebrity quarantine video yet
The multifaceted Annabel Giles has worked as an actor, TV presenter and model, and is a counsellor and psychotherapist. It is, perhaps, unsurprising that she’s willing and able to give quarantine advice on keeping up appearances.
Handy hint: pic.twitter.com/xvDvMAOj2r
— Annabel Giles (@Annabel_Giles) May 1, 2020
Unusual? Sure! Practical? Not even remotely. Funny? Absolutely!
Here’s how Twitter reacted.
😂😂😂😂😂 the make up equivalent of @Nigella_Lawson 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/PeuzT6yIdk
— Bruce Devlin (@BruceDevlin) May 1, 2020
This is the best celebrity at home video out there.
— Michael Daley (@theglorymill) May 1, 2020
GILES HAS LOST IT.
REPEAT: GILES HAS LOST IT. https://t.co/kbxxgqubSL
— Greg Scott (@GregScottTV) May 3, 2020
There are people you work with who become lovely friends AND important mentors… here’s one of mine at her dazzling best
Ps @Annabel_Giles re your #handyhints I STILL lick the glass when wearing lipstick 💋 https://t.co/UzDyKEq4qi
— Sarah Greene (@RealSarahGreene) May 2, 2020
We’re quite hopeful that this could develop into a series.
Next week: lockdown hair solutions https://t.co/hwRAT6kpFs
— Annabel Giles (@Annabel_Giles) May 3, 2020
