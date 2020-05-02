Just 17 nice things we’ve seen this week

The world is still a scary place right now but we’re trying to keep your spirits up, so here are 17 nice things we’ve seen this week to try and make you smile.

Stay safe. Stay at home.

1.

Oscar and the postman. Every morning this…🤣 pic.twitter.com/czKbpqsgKh — Oliver (@SOliver2020) April 27, 2020

2.

She’s found a new spot in my car lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/7wLf0qugdI — My sister-in-law baby cousin Tracy ! (@PrettiRickkay) April 27, 2020

3.

my cat figured out how the fridge works and now he’s turnt on fresh, crisp water pic.twitter.com/t9LfWwhbwh — jenna (@jennastoya) February 8, 2017

4.

Just while I wait for them to have an actual rematch. pic.twitter.com/yVsaXD9bNS — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 29, 2020

5.

There’s an extra bit on next doors fence and it makes cats walk along it funny pic.twitter.com/Yw7nlme7mZ — Tom Dent (@TomDent_) April 27, 2020

6.

Studio Ghibli designed this dvd case so it looks like the characters are checking their reflection in the water and it’s just so perfect pic.twitter.com/AvNUCbrLjN — anime tweets (@TokyoSage) April 28, 2020

7.

My brother made me the birthday cake from Sleeping Beauty 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ar2W9MICyG — Brittany (@BrittanySofty) April 28, 2020

8.

I couldn’t bring myself to throw out some of my Grandmother’s things so I got Katherine Jones to make these beautiful boxes. Individually they may seem like tat you’d find in the back of drawers but displayed together they make me so happy 💖💖https://t.co/BHwxt3txZn pic.twitter.com/Tin4xMKbGd — Sian Harries (@sianharries_) April 28, 2020

9.

Spent the last hour judging the online sheep show And I have to tell you that the young handlers under 8 class was the cutest thing I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/CS1ZiATOhU — James Rebanks (@herdyshepherd1) April 30, 2020

10.

Want to see the happiest dog alive?pic.twitter.com/P2QTD4LzlG — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 30, 2020

11.

12.

A deer prancing along a beach at low tide. 🦌 pic.twitter.com/THn1Hi7dC4 — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) April 27, 2020

13.

Because you want to see an otter introducing itself to a deer family. pic.twitter.com/LRqNRQjwa7 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) April 30, 2020

14.

This is the best weather forecast in the history of television news pic.twitter.com/LhmoJDCkbZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 30, 2020

15.

still thinking about this video of my bunny looking for me than me scaring her 🥺 pic.twitter.com/vbnc6EaC49 — ᵇʳᵒᵒᵏᶦᵉ🐻 (@smaIIbug) April 30, 2020

16.

Mount Fuji eraser sparks joy. pic.twitter.com/mn4AQajYL0 — Fever Zine (@FEVERZINE) April 29, 2020

17.

The Yellow Boxfish is square. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/VMzu6Snpah — Present & Correct (@presentcorrect) April 28, 2020

