You won’t see a more touching ‘clapping for carers’ tribute than this

Lots of people are joining in to clap for carers every Thursday night although it’s not just clapping anymore, it appears.

Banging on pots and pans has become a bit of a thing, as (sort of) demonstrated by Nigel Farage, while other people are getting out musical instruments and all sorts of other stuff.

And then … well, and then there’s this guy.

An absolutely beautiful moment. It’s not even bin day.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage’s show of support for the NHS rang hollow – 7 scathing clapbacks

Source Twitter @willuminare