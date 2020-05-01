This ‘unique’ property for sale went viral because its interior is so … extraordinary

Not often we feature properties for sale on these pages, but then again it’s not often you get properties for sale quite like this one.

This place in Lytham St. Annes in Lancashire went viral after it was shared on Twitter by @lickedspoon.

I have questions. Quite a few questions. https://t.co/EzNfvmk0HV — Debora Robertson 🦀 (@lickedspoon) April 29, 2020

And you can click here to see all the pictures but these should be enough to give you a bit of a flavour.

And here are our favourite things people were saying about it.

It's going to drive me BONKERS trying to work out whose house this was. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) April 30, 2020

When all this *gestures wildly at our lockdown lives* is over, I think we need to arrange a coach trip to do a mass viewing. — Debora Robertson (@lickedspoon) April 30, 2020

DAMN YOU DEBORAH I SHALL NOT SLEEP NOW. Obsessed. The armchairs by and facing the Aga. Whether that's a bed in the garage or a car in the bedroom. THE BATHROOM. — Hugh Smithson-Wright (@HRWright) April 29, 2020

If you don’t want it I’ll have it.

It’s amazing. It has the potential of a Tom Ford film. — John Whaite (@John_Whaite) April 29, 2020

Ooh I grew up near there. It is a very, very windswept and quite bleak spot in an otherwise lovely town. The sand whirls around and blows across then road. It absolutely is the perfect location for a murder drama. The row of dressing table chairs is utterly baffling… — Liat Hughes (@liathughesjoshi) April 29, 2020

I think it was lived in by a family of clowns and that is where they all sat to do their makeup. — Debora Robertson (@lickedspoon) April 29, 2020

Listed among the key features: HIGHLY DECEPTIVE. I am definitely concerned now. — (@cupidissimo) April 29, 2020

My favourite comment so far: Would have been handy for the airport if it hadn't closed down. — Debora Robertson (@lickedspoon) April 30, 2020

I'd like to see what a UV light and the 'splatter' experts turn up there. Meaning in no way would I ever like to see that. — lucyinglis (@lucyinglis) April 30, 2020

“See similar properties” — Dr Jonathan Foyle (@JonathanFoyle) April 29, 2020

IF YOU DARE. — Debora Robertson (@lickedspoon) April 29, 2020

Source @lickedspoon