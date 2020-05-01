This TV weatherman forecasting from home is interrupted by his dog and it’s TV gold

During lockdown a lot of TV news types – just like the rest of us – are having to work from home. But aside from all the technical difficulties there can also be other challenges.

Especially if you own a dog.

Love it!

READ MORE

This ‘unique’ property for sale went viral because its interior is so … extraordinary

Source Twitter @AndrewFeinberg