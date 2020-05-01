This TV weatherman forecasting from home is interrupted by his dog and it’s TV gold

During lockdown a lot of TV news types – just like the rest of us – are having to work from home. But aside from all the technical difficulties there can also be other challenges.

Especially if you own a dog.

This is the best weather forecast in the history of television news pic.twitter.com/LhmoJDCkbZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 30, 2020

Love it!

If we don’t come out of this with pet-featured forecasts, what are we even doing — Kassie Epstein (@kassieepstein) April 30, 2020

This is weirdly my favorite part of the video. You don’t truly love your pets if you don’t have prominently displayed, framed pictures of them in your house pic.twitter.com/WptDYfPRIQ — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) April 30, 2020

Partly cloudy with a 💯 chance of ADORABLE — Aron (@AronMarks2) April 30, 2020

Source Twitter @AndrewFeinberg