This Trainspotting lockdown parody is so good it got Irvine Welsh’s seal of approval

This is a great Trainspotting parody of life under lockdown and we know it’s good because it got Irvine Welsh’s seal of approval.

Tend to get a bit bored with Trainspotting parodies but this one is for the ⁦@NHS so all good. pic.twitter.com/jM3TytZK9A — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) April 30, 2020

Relatable.

I love the way "you absolute spoon" sounds menacing, instructional, insulting, polite and downright funny all at the same time. — Paul Garrard 🌈🎨💚🐟 (@PGarrard) April 30, 2020

