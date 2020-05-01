This Trainspotting lockdown parody is so good it got Irvine Welsh’s seal of approval

This is a great Trainspotting parody of life under lockdown and we know it’s good because it got Irvine Welsh’s seal of approval.

Relatable.

READ MORE

Simply 18 times Irvine Welsh was brilliant (and brilliantly NSFW) on Twitter

Source @IrvineWelsh