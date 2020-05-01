This Trainspotting lockdown parody is so good it got Irvine Welsh’s seal of approval
This is a great Trainspotting parody of life under lockdown and we know it’s good because it got Irvine Welsh’s seal of approval.
Tend to get a bit bored with Trainspotting parodies but this one is for the @NHS so all good. pic.twitter.com/jM3TytZK9A
— Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) April 30, 2020
Relatable.
I love the way "you absolute spoon" sounds menacing, instructional, insulting, polite and downright funny all at the same time.
— Paul Garrard 🌈🎨💚🐟 (@PGarrard) April 30, 2020
READ MORE
Simply 18 times Irvine Welsh was brilliant (and brilliantly NSFW) on Twitter
Source @IrvineWelsh