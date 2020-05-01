This boy completely failed turkey anatomy and it’s 3 minutes well spent

This very funny clip of a boy named Nathan having his first lesson in preparing a turkey for the oven has popped up after being shared on Reddit, in spite of being from late last year.

“That’s its neck.” “It’s not its neck. These are its legs and this is its …area.”

They do say that turkeys are better well hung.

When u/Gordopolis shared it to r/Funny, one Redditor said

How to turn your kid vegan 101…

Heaven knows what Nathan will think if he sees walnuts.

Source Nathan’s Adventures Image Nathan’s Adventures