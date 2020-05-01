These bedtime questions from a 6-year-old are hilariously surreal

Most parents are all too familiar with the “asking stuff to put off having to go to sleep” ploy used by a lot of kids, and we’re very grateful to author Kate Bowler for sharing some examples from her son.

They’re an absolute delight, in an endearingly baffling way.

Here are the edited highlights.

1. Pumpkin seeds

2. Raccoons and missing eyes

3. Hair and accordions

4. Cheese, Google and God

5. Is Dad a ghost pirate?

6. Growing a lizard

7. Snakes, ogres and trolls

8. The derivation of ‘library’

Article Pages: 1 2