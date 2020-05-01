These bedtime questions from a 6-year-old are hilariously surreal

Most parents are all too familiar with the “asking stuff to put off having to go to sleep” ploy used by a lot of kids, and we’re very grateful to author Kate Bowler for sharing some examples from her son.

Every night, in the sweetest voice, my six year old asks me a question in order to try and stall me from leaving. I commit to documenting these questions every night for the next 30 days because THAT KID HAS GAME. — Kate Bowler (@KatecBowler) April 2, 2020

1. Pumpkin seeds

Tonight: Mom…..mom…mom? Mom. Ok, mom. Have you ever eaten a pumpkin? COME BACK. Mom. Have you ever eaten pumpkin seeds? MOM WHAT DO THEY TASTE LIKE!!!!!!!!! — Kate Bowler (@KatecBowler) April 2, 2020

2. Raccoons and missing eyes

Me: Goodnight sweetie.

Him: Mom?

Me: no. I love you but no.

Him: Are raccoons awake right now? Mom. They can’t kill you. MOM. They don’t have sharp enough teeth. MOM COME BACK HAVE YOU SEEN THEM IT IS SAFE I AM NOT AFRAID — Kate Bowler (@KatecBowler) April 4, 2020

He just yelled “DO YOU KNOW ANYONE WITH ONE EYE?” into the darkness. — Kate Bowler (@KatecBowler) April 4, 2020

3. Hair and accordions

Night 3 Boy: Okay mom. Goodnight. Mom, why do you have so much hair? Okay, night. Why is hair made of cylinders? MOM. I want to learn the a-cord-on. A-cordial? ACCORDION. IT GOES LIKE THIS [frantically mimes accordion playing] MOM COME BACK ACCORDIONS ARE MADE OF BEES — Kate Bowler (@KatecBowler) April 5, 2020

4. Cheese, Google and God

Him: goodnight mom. Love you.

Me: love you (leaves)

Him: (next room) Mom? Is cheese funny? I think it is. I only like STRING cheese. …Mom? Mom. MOM. IS GOOGLE A PERSON? AND WAS GOD EVER BORN?!??? — Kate Bowler (@KatecBowler) April 6, 2020

5. Is Dad a ghost pirate?

Me: I love you so much. Goodnight sweetie.

Him: does Dad have a job?

Me: yes.

Him: as a ghost pirate?

Me: not exactly

Him: right right right. That was a long time ago. When you were a kid. In the Civil Wars.

Me: goodnight lovie

Him: a long, long, long, long..

Me: GOODNIGHT — Kate Bowler (@KatecBowler) April 7, 2020

6. Growing a lizard

Him: I don't have a question.

Me: Oh! Okay! Goodnight lovie.

Him: But I put something in the sink.

Me: Wait, what?

Him: I found it outside. It's part of a lizard tail. By tomorrow, it will grow back into a lizard.

Me: ….I see your logic. — Kate Bowler (@KatecBowler) April 10, 2020

7. Snakes, ogres and trolls

Him: (praying) and thank you God for snakes, Amen.

Me: Goodnight sweetie.

Him: But what is the difference between an ogre and a troll?

….

Him: Are you not answering because you don't believe in Big Foot?

….

Him: (whispering) ….because he is *reaaaaaaaaaaall* — Kate Bowler (@KatecBowler) April 16, 2020

8. The derivation of ‘library’