The new Laurel or Yanny debate splitting the internet is “cucumber or w*nker?”

Comedian Tiff Stevenson has thrown a community-dividing conundrum into the midst of Twitter with this poser.

Consider this the new white gold / yanny/laurel great debate Paul wrote a shopping list and what do you see under tomato ? I see wanker but Paul says it’s cucumber… pic.twitter.com/kMbSU1dZyJ — Tiffany Stevenson (@tiffstevenson) April 29, 2020

Let’s take a closer look.

What do you see? This was the verdict on Twitter.

Definitely “wanker”. — My name is Declan (@DeclanChellar) April 30, 2020

Cucumber — Fiona C (@dr_fionac) April 29, 2020

I see wanker, no cucumber there! https://t.co/sdvjbbEIKM — Dr Louise Hewitt (@LouHew1179) April 29, 2020

Cucumber. I also regularly drop the last stroke on M's though so I maybe don't count. — pxmc (@pxmc108) April 29, 2020

Cucumber 100% but only because I'm a teacher and have appalling handwriting — The Beer Facts as I see 'em (@TheBeerFacts) April 30, 2020

So, it’s absolutely positively either “cucumber” or “wanker”, but either one will be freely available, if Arabella Weir is correct.

It's clearly wanker, but don't worry, you should be able to pick one of those up easily enough. They haven't been stockpiled. — Arabella Weir (@ArabellaWeir) April 29, 2020

There was one other issue.

Also seeing ‘Pope’ under coffee! https://t.co/891G284JD2 — Mr Biscuit Enthusiast (@iloveabiscuit) April 29, 2020

I think ‘Pope’ is paper as in news? He is in the shop now so I can’t ask. Also miner ? But mainly CUCUMBER or WANKER? #cucumberorwanker — Tiffany Stevenson (@tiffstevenson) April 29, 2020

Yeah, right.

via Gfycat

