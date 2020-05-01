The new Laurel or Yanny debate splitting the internet is “cucumber or w*nker?”

Comedian Tiff Stevenson has thrown a community-dividing conundrum into the midst of Twitter with this poser.

Let’s take a closer look.

What do you see? This was the verdict on Twitter.

So, it’s absolutely positively either “cucumber” or “wanker”, but either one will be freely available, if Arabella Weir is correct.

There was one other issue.

Yeah, right.

