More than 100 people complained the BBC was biased in favour of vaccinations – only 4 replies you need
The anti-vaxxer brigade’s been onto the BBC for being biased in favour of mass vaccinations.
Specifically, more than 100 of them took issue with BBC Breakfast’s interview with Bill Gates, reports @Jake_Kanter on Twitter.
Incredible scenes. The BBC received 103 complaints last month for showing "bias in favour of mass vaccinations" during a Breakfast interview with Bill Gates.
— Jake Kanter (@Jake_Kanter) May 1, 2020
And these are the only 4 replies you need.
Bias in favour of people not dying of preventable diseases, whatever next.
— 🧙♀️Sarah Amis 🍄 (@sianamis) May 1, 2020
Why are they not balancing this out with someone who is in favour of millions of preventable deaths https://t.co/v0K8oOKvAh
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 1, 2020
"Dear BBC. I wish to complain again about the quality of your viewers…" pic.twitter.com/HcxrYAuaWl
— Dreadnought Holiday (@Canocola) May 1, 2020
I saw a terrible but true meme recently. It said something like:
To those of you against vaccines, welcome to a world without one.
— SilverDomHatesNazis (@SilverDomUK) May 1, 2020
