More than 100 people complained the BBC was biased in favour of vaccinations – only 4 replies you need

The anti-vaxxer brigade’s been onto the BBC for being biased in favour of mass vaccinations.

Specifically, more than 100 of them took issue with BBC Breakfast’s interview with Bill Gates, reports @Jake_Kanter on Twitter.

Incredible scenes. The BBC received 103 complaints last month for showing "bias in favour of mass vaccinations" during a Breakfast interview with Bill Gates. — Jake Kanter (@Jake_Kanter) May 1, 2020

And these are the only 4 replies you need.

Bias in favour of people not dying of preventable diseases, whatever next. — 🧙‍♀️Sarah Amis 🍄 (@sianamis) May 1, 2020

Why are they not balancing this out with someone who is in favour of millions of preventable deaths https://t.co/v0K8oOKvAh — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 1, 2020

"Dear BBC. I wish to complain again about the quality of your viewers…" pic.twitter.com/HcxrYAuaWl — Dreadnought Holiday (@Canocola) May 1, 2020

I saw a terrible but true meme recently. It said something like: To those of you against vaccines, welcome to a world without one. — SilverDomHatesNazis (@SilverDomUK) May 1, 2020

READ MORE

This anti-vaxxer takedown is just what the doctor ordered

Source @Jake_Kanter