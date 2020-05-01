Someone “made a Rube Goldberg machine” – the result is chaotic good

Cartoonist Rube Goldberg died in 1970, but his enduring legacy is based on the elaborate contraptions he drew that would carry out everyday functions – if they worked.



Via

You get the idea. Any contraption made from separate components in that way is now called a Rube Goldberg machine, and some people excel at them. The ultra-inventive Joseph Herscher, for example, the man behind Joseph’s Machines.

I’ve found an excellent use of my time at home. pic.twitter.com/HOam8IO3UK — Joseph's Machines (@josephsmachines) April 7, 2020

When we see the finished version, it looks incredibly slick, but the trial and error involved in the set-up doesn’t bear thinking about, and this hilarious video by Colin Burgess shows what happens if you skip that step.

There’s a lot of swearing.

made a Rube Goldberg machine pic.twitter.com/gWRNnmm5Ic — COLiN BURGESS (@Colinoscopy) April 30, 2020

The sketch has gone down deservedly well, with almost four million views in 14 hours, at the time of writing.

This is what people thought of it.

It is amazing what humans are capable of if we were to live our full potential https://t.co/oUz2xPbO8C — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 30, 2020

Make the most of every day https://t.co/sC5X5Y3QKR — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) April 30, 2020

Oh my word yes. https://t.co/dInzkPDLvj — Robert Webb (@arobertwebb) May 1, 2020

This is brilliant https://t.co/2zgrSYpIcd — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) April 30, 2020

Inevitably, it came to the attention of Joseph Herscher.

Do you want my phone number? https://t.co/JQung8PZT8 — Joseph's Machines (@josephsmachines) April 30, 2020

READ MORE

The amazingly inventive ‘How I Go Straight From Dinner To Cake’ is a brilliant 2-minute escape from everything

Source Colin Burgess Image

Colin Burgess