All these balls really are the same colour and it’s this week’s favourite optical illusion

Nothing like a mind-bending optical illusion to take your mind off the real world for a moment or two and this one is a cracker.

It was introduced a while back by @chazfirestone on Twitter who said: ‘All the balls are the same colour — and that colour is *brown*!’

‘Mind blown’ is an overused phrase, not least by us, but … seriously. The same colour?

Fortunately it wasn’t just us. Far from it.

If you still can’t see it, then maybe these different ways of approaching it will help.

Just … wow.

We tried it on my 9 y/o daughter and she saw it straight away too. Definitely an age thing?

Source Twitter @chazfirestone