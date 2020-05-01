All these balls really are the same colour and it’s this week’s favourite optical illusion

Nothing like a mind-bending optical illusion to take your mind off the real world for a moment or two and this one is a cracker.

It was introduced a while back by @chazfirestone on Twitter who said: ‘All the balls are the same colour — and that colour is *brown*!’

‘Mind blown’ is an overused phrase, not least by us, but … seriously. The same colour?

Fortunately it wasn’t just us. Far from it.

This is really upsetting thanks — Sanjana Curtis 🕊️ (@sanjanacurtis) June 14, 2019

Maybe the strongest color illusion I have ever seen, courtney of @NovickProf — Chaz Firestone (@chazfirestone) June 14, 2019

If you still can’t see it, then maybe these different ways of approaching it will help.

To make sure I trusted what I saw, I used MS Paint: Choose nearly same spot on 7 balls with color picker tool and painted lines side by side to match. pic.twitter.com/mMmnevAiXK — #therightwaye (@therightwaye) June 14, 2019

That’s amazing. Here is the picture with the color bars made gray where they cross “on top of” the balls, just to show the underlying ball color. pic.twitter.com/clxEDBHMGs — Joffan (@Joffan7) June 14, 2019

Here it is with the primary colors removed, thanks to @HamzaKubba! pic.twitter.com/fhNGW2IeeS — Jacob Eliosoff (@JaEsf) June 15, 2019

Just … wow.

My 7-yo son instantly said the spheres are all beige. Shocked, I asked him again and he confidently said they’re all light brown, but they have different colour stripes over them. Does the illusion not work on kids?! Or is he some kind of proto X-man? — Mathew Owens (@mathewjowens) June 15, 2019

We tried it on my 9 y/o daughter and she saw it straight away too. Definitely an age thing?

