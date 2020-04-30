This Tory campaign video is hilarious and just brilliantly done

This is 2 minutes very well spent.

This can't be real…

…Can it?

It's hilarious, right down the email address and Thatcher piece at the end.https://t.co/gC93NfK7LN — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) April 30, 2020

It got people wondering whether it can possibly be true or not.

Surely it’s a brilliant parody? — Arthur Snell (@SnellArthur) April 30, 2020

If it isn't, I'm frightened. — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) April 30, 2020

And the answer appears to be … it’s a bit of both.

I set up a Young Conservative persona so convincing a university association elected me their president. Article for Vice out tomorrow https://t.co/Jv4B0zpwQk — FS (@FDseale) April 30, 2020

Questions, so many questions …

Clip of the day already. https://t.co/qN33c1rBVq — Robert Popper (@robertpopper) April 30, 2020

H/T Twitter @richard_littler