This S/H coffin is up for sale and there are questions, so many questions
We’re grateful to the always followable @StateOfSelling for highlighting this most unusual of secondhand items for sale.
A coffin.
Questions, so many questions.
5 ft 4 long?!
— Juliette (@SparklyJuliette) April 28, 2020
Nans are quite small …..
— RK13 (@kingspeed13) April 28, 2020
Grandad, sadly Nan didn’t die so get in and see if it fits you. Just incase.
— Jay (@JPWR_1984) April 28, 2020
— Gord Turner (@StormLeaf) April 28, 2020
Source Twitter @StateOfSelling