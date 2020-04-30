This cat walks like a horse doing dressage
People loved this clip of a cat that has a very particular style of walking.
Romka grew up on a farm with horses and now she thinks she’s a horse from r/aww
Well, maybe it grew up with horses, more likely it was this.
‘Cat with a neurological disorder who looks well fed and groomed. So, I suspect someone loves her and she’s fine, despite a weird gait.’ iliketodrawcats
‘Probably cerebral hypoplasia. Not painful.’ bottlebabycatfeeder
‘Definitely neurological. Also, if a horse walked like that, also probably neurological.’ SoMuchNut
‘If a horse walked like that, it’s probably Dressage.’ UnpopularCrayon
Source Reddit u/FragrantPlate