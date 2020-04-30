Shappi Khorsandi asked about the tightest things people had experienced – these 17 will make you despair

If there could be said to be any kind of positive from the pandemic we’re living through – and that would really be a stretch – it’s that it has shown how generous people can be, with their time, their money and their efforts.

However, comedian Shappi Khorsandi reminded us that not everyone has a giving nature.

Whats the tightest thing anyone has ever done to you? When I was an A level student (skint) a (rich, got a huge allowance) friend only half finished her jacket potato in a cafe. I asked if I could finish it (no pride). She said 'sure, you'll have to give me 50p though' Beat that? — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) April 29, 2020

As bad as that was, some of these responses were even worse.

Lianne was at school with someone who won millions on the lottery; she threw a party and everyone got two drinks tokens. — Mark Watson, banging on for absolutely ages (@watsoncomedian) April 29, 2020

Looking for somewhere to eat with a friend, they suggested Pizza Express because they had a voucher for 50% off. End of the meal, I put in half the money and they said, "What are you doing? Mine's free – it's my voucher!" I had to pay for the whole thing. — Nick Doody (@NickDoody) April 29, 2020

My housemate at uni (rich parents paid her rent, bills, gave her a hefty allowance and bought her anything she wanted) offered me (parents wouldn't give me a penny, couldn't afford proper meals) a few puffs on her joint. She later asked me to pay for the weed I'd smoked. — Sutton Sal (@ambersalamander) April 29, 2020

When my Dad passed away I had to fly home to Ireland for his funeral, my ex husband had to take our three kids for a week , he docked me $300 from Child support for having them #Charming — Fiona O’Brien (@RealFionaO) April 29, 2020

"Hi mate, can you come shoot our bands concert saturday? We need some new pics online. You can? Great. The tickets are 40 pounds". — larsaalgaard (@larsaalgaard) April 29, 2020

My grandad was a black cabbie for a while. Gave my mum a lift home because 3-year-old me had new shoes on that rubbed and I had bleeding blisters.

He put the meter on — Kay Worboys Writer (@KayWorboys) April 29, 2020

My sister charged me £90 to look after my cat while I was on my honeymoon. — Felicity Hannah (@FelicityHannah) April 29, 2020

A self-employed ex-boyfriend once tried to charge me his daily rate to take the day off for my birthday. — Lucie Fur (@Lucie_Fur99) April 29, 2020

