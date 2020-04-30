This working from home reporter should have checked his camera angle – or worn trousers

ABC’s Will Reeve – son of the legendary actor, Christopher – is like most reporters at the moment as he’s having to broadcast from home.

He recently made a favourite video meeting joke come to life when his dress code was very different from the waist down.

Here’s his explanation.

Yeah, right, Will. We’ll believe you – thousands wouldn’t.

Film critic Adam Graham spotted his interesting attire.

Of course, other people noticed.

The wardrobe malfunction may prove to be good for his career …

but only as a reporter.

Source Good Morning America Image Good Morning America