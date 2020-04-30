This working from home reporter should have checked his camera angle – or worn trousers
ABC’s Will Reeve – son of the legendary actor, Christopher – is like most reporters at the moment as he’s having to broadcast from home.
He recently made a favourite video meeting joke come to life when his dress code was very different from the waist down.
The perils of working from home – for all of us. @ReeveWill sharing tips on Zoom etiquette this morning. https://t.co/wprSVMxAr1 pic.twitter.com/w4OONNn05I
— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 29, 2020
Here’s his explanation.
When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide).
Hope everyone got a much needed laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/GbyLBhL7Be
— Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020
Yeah, right, Will. We’ll believe you – thousands wouldn’t.
Film critic Adam Graham spotted his interesting attire.
Hey put some pants on my guy pic.twitter.com/PpCIBRrjP5
— Adam Graham (@grahamorama) April 28, 2020
Of course, other people noticed.
It’s morning in America and here’s a friendly reminder to make sure your webcam is adjusted so it only shows the waist up. pic.twitter.com/B09WFWUfEJ
— Maggie Koerth (@maggiekb1) April 28, 2020
Nice room. Nice shorts. 7/10. @ReeveWill pic.twitter.com/UIdj5N64cq
— Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 28, 2020
This quarantine is already affecting my vision, nobody sees something strange at the end? Or am I the only one who sees reporter Will Reeve without pants! pic.twitter.com/J9DDIRB6CF
— Alejandro Sanchez Botero (@AlejoSanchez626) April 28, 2020
The wardrobe malfunction may prove to be good for his career …
I have ARRIVED*
*in the most hilariously mortifying way possible https://t.co/2NQ85QEJVr
— Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020
but only as a reporter.
I will not be getting hired as a camera operator any time soon
— Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020
