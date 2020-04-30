14 random but brilliant memes generated by Artificial Intelligence

Some clever person has made an AI meme generator and its random creations are the perfect mix of bizarre and funny.

Here are a couple we prepared earlier.

Tweeters have been sharing their favourites, so here the best we spotted.

1.

This came out of that AI meme generator. Turn off the lights, the robots have won. pic.twitter.com/4Qg1e6v8WP — Kendric Tonn (@kendrictonn) April 29, 2020

2.

AI meme generator capturing the essence of “why don’t you just debate the neo-nazis” pic.twitter.com/Ls7cNf4irJ — Katie (@ZiziFothSi) April 29, 2020

3.

there's an AI meme generator now and it's everything you could have wanted. https://t.co/MqXConOPWo pic.twitter.com/yKEHfgBPUE — K. Thor Jensen (@kthorjensen) April 28, 2020

4.

I am also very charmed by the AI Meme generator https://t.co/o0PV7x7Gq4 pic.twitter.com/R6kvWB33pX — Noelle Stevenson ✨ SHE-RA S5 MAY 15 (@Gingerhazing) April 29, 2020

5.

that random AI meme generator is giving me GOLD pic.twitter.com/9Lur5na4cA — Danika Harrod (@danikaharrod) April 30, 2020

6.

the AI meme generator brought me so much joy today. here are some winners that really spoke to me pic.twitter.com/VBbEnPnhli — Han (@HannahTempler) April 29, 2020

7.

i can’t stop with the AI meme generator pic.twitter.com/llVmeeWSPk — platy (@platyloid) April 30, 2020



8.