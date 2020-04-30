Joe Heenan had the perfect answer when his kids fancied a McDonald’s

Comedian Joe Heenan is a past master at the convincing low-budget reproduction. For example, he made this Wimbledon ticket:

And this debit card.

Alright, maybe “convincing” wasn’t accurate, but they’re funny – very, very funny.

When his kids fancied a McDonald’s, Joe put those carefully honed skills to good use to give them something even better without having to break the lockdown rules – or the bank – a McHeenan’s.

That smile is probably the happiest thing you’ll see on the internet today. Here’s what people have been saying about it.

With a certain inevitability, someone said this …

We’re hoping McHeenan’s delivers.

