Joe Heenan had the perfect answer when his kids fancied a McDonald’s
Comedian Joe Heenan is a past master at the convincing low-budget reproduction. For example, he made this Wimbledon ticket:
#Wimbledon
Ticket for sale.
Get in contact if you're interested.
Only £600
No time wasters please pic.twitter.com/0afpcfZH8Z
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 27, 2016
And this debit card.
Supermarket wouldn’t accept my debit card!
What the hell is going on? #Visa pic.twitter.com/PTuSi0Ic5R
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 1, 2018
Alright, maybe “convincing” wasn’t accurate, but they’re funny – very, very funny.
When his kids fancied a McDonald’s, Joe put those carefully honed skills to good use to give them something even better without having to break the lockdown rules – or the bank – a McHeenan’s.
They wanted McDonald's pic.twitter.com/T7OzWPFiKD
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) April 29, 2020
That smile is probably the happiest thing you’ll see on the internet today. Here’s what people have been saying about it.
Joe Heenan is a God https://t.co/rhFPSSel5N
— Matt Forde (@mattforde) April 29, 2020
Up your dad game fellas. https://t.co/xefuK6a8uz
— simon king (@unfamous) April 29, 2020
Haha! McBelter ma McMan!
— Kevin Bridges (@kevinbridges86) April 29, 2020
With a certain inevitability, someone said this …
I’m luvin’ it! https://t.co/cox417OKxF
— www.twitch.tv/iainstirling (@IainDoesJokes) April 29, 2020
We’re hoping McHeenan’s delivers.
