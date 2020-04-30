Joe Heenan had the perfect answer when his kids fancied a McDonald’s

Comedian Joe Heenan is a past master at the convincing low-budget reproduction. For example, he made this Wimbledon ticket:

#Wimbledon

Ticket for sale.

Get in contact if you're interested.

Only £600

No time wasters please pic.twitter.com/0afpcfZH8Z — joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 27, 2016

And this debit card.

Supermarket wouldn’t accept my debit card!

What the hell is going on? #Visa pic.twitter.com/PTuSi0Ic5R — joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 1, 2018

Alright, maybe “convincing” wasn’t accurate, but they’re funny – very, very funny.

When his kids fancied a McDonald’s, Joe put those carefully honed skills to good use to give them something even better without having to break the lockdown rules – or the bank – a McHeenan’s.

That smile is probably the happiest thing you’ll see on the internet today. Here’s what people have been saying about it.

Joe Heenan is a God https://t.co/rhFPSSel5N — Matt Forde (@mattforde) April 29, 2020

Up your dad game fellas. https://t.co/xefuK6a8uz — simon king (@unfamous) April 29, 2020

Haha! McBelter ma McMan! — Kevin Bridges (@kevinbridges86) April 29, 2020

With a certain inevitability, someone said this …

We’re hoping McHeenan’s delivers.

