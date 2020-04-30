14 of the funniest things we’ve seen on the subject of this lockdown life

We’re five and a half weeks into the official lockdown, though some were already self-isolating, yet people are still managing to see the funny side.

Here is some of the fruit of their labours for the rest of us to enjoy.

1.

My daughter had a Zoom class yesterday. The teacher's internet went out, so one of the kids was made the default host. He muted everyone, pretended to teach the class, and then just said "fart" over and over until the teacher was able to join back. It was amazing. — Todd Coleman (@todd_coleman) April 29, 2020

2.

3.

On the thirty-first day of quarantine my true love gave to me, the last roll of quilted TP — Panneda Express 🥡🥢 (@justokpanda) April 28, 2020

4.

The year is 2021, trousers have become a myth. Half the population swore they never existed, the other half says they definitely did. The world is divided. — Arena Flowers (@ArenaFlowers) April 28, 2020

5.

"It’s far too early to make international comparisons,” on the coronavirus, says Dominic Raab, whose government releases a chart showing global comparisons on the coronavirus, every single day. #PMQs — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 29, 2020

6.

BREAKING: France lockdown over as coronavirus goes on strike — Simon Brodkin (@SimonBrodkin) April 29, 2020

7.

That’s mental, I didn’t even know Cherie Blair had won Wimbledon #Peston pic.twitter.com/XG8cZNG6ns — Paul Kelly (@PaulKelly517) April 29, 2020

8.

Are there any exceptions to lockdown if your partner keeps Brie n the fridge? — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) April 29, 2020

9.

Someone beat Hemingway's challenge by a single word. pic.twitter.com/qtgzYo2zkK — mugrimm (@mugrimm) April 29, 2020

10.

Will there be a commemorative coin made for this milestone to be sold in the White House gift shop for $125? https://t.co/Qdk7UoZV9m — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 29, 2020

11.

On February 18th I turned to my wife and said "I think we're finally ok, I've paid off all of my debt and our diary's full of work, let's book a holiday" so I'd officially like to apologise for all of this — Chris Purchase (@ChrisPurchase) April 29, 2020

12.

I think the main difference with life in #lockdown is having to put showering on the to do list or it won't get done. — Steve N Allen (@mrstevenallen) April 27, 2020

13.

Blimey, wasps have grown SO BIG!

Nature is healing, we are the virus. pic.twitter.com/shdqUJHMD8 — Juul e Laal (@antifatwa) April 29, 2020

14.

– look at the lovely flowers sweetie. isn’t nature wonderful.

– essential exercise?

– oh f**k off mrs davenport… pic.twitter.com/TWCFZtMtdE — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) April 28, 2020

